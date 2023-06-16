FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A group of like-minded Central Valley foam fighters are looking for a fight.

Every week, a medieval-style foam fight club meets at Dry Creek Park in Clovis – and they are inviting anyone who wants to be a part of it to join in on the fun.

LARP (Live Action Role-Playing) is where players physically portray their characters and pursue goals within a fictional setting (represented in the real world) while acting out their interactions in character.

Some LARPs are not physical at all and have no combat, while others are reenactments that focus on authenticity.

Talon Young, ‘foam fighting enthusiast’ and member of Fresno-based Sunspear Belegarth, says LARP has been present in Fresno since 2008. While Sunspear Belegarth is a LARP organization, they do differ from other national groups as there are no spells and it’s more of a battle game.

“Some people dress up, it’s really up to each individual and their choice. And even though a lot of LARP is the fighting and battles, there is so much more to it. There are arts and sciences. There is clothes making, and musical performances. There really are so many aspects to what we do,” said Young.

Sunspear is a realm of the Belegarth Medieval Combat Society, located in the Fresno/Clovis area, and holds practice at Dry Creek Park in Clovis, located at 855 North Clovis Avenue. Members also travel all across the country to join in on week-long camping events.

So where does the group’s name come from?

Young says Belegarth is a word from ‘Lord of the Rings’ and Belegarth is vaguely based on that.

Like traditional sports teams, Belegarth groups have themes and symbols. Many groups choose to base themselves on medieval fantasy fiction or history such as Lord of the Rings, Game of Thrones, or ancient Rome.

Young says participants choose a name that represents them and can choose to portray a character – or simply just fight.

Sunspear is taken from “Game of Thrones” and is the capital of Dorne. Young says there is another group in Madera that is also tied to “Game of Thrones.”

Young says most members actually make their own clothes to participate in the foam-based fighting.

“We do host regular craft days. Whether it be shields or clothing, which we call “garb”, we make it all at these events. We do offer learner equipment for those looking to try it out, and then, it’s up to each person how they want to participate and what they want to use or wear,” says Young.

For those not so crafty or interested in creating their own attire, Young added they also use the vendor Forged Foam.

Practice is held every Sunday, with hours varying depending on the season. In the summer, hours start at 4:00 p.m. and run until dark.

The group is hosting a recruitment event, Clockwork Spires and Sunspear Raid No Town Chill, on Sunday, June 25, at the Maya Event Center at 1737 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno.

For more information on Sunspear Belegarth, click here.