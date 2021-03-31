First Lady visits Central Valley for Cesar Chavez Day event

DELANO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — For the first time since her husband took office, First Lady of the United States Dr. Jill Biden visits Central California on Wednesday.

The First Lady will participate in a “Day of Action at the Forty Acres,” which is where Cesar Chavez held two of his three famous fasts when he drank only water for a month to send a message to farmworkers that through persistence and sacrifice, they could build a union without the use of violence.

The Forty Acres has served as a vaccination site for the last couple of weeks with the goal of vaccinating more farm workers.

Delano Mayor Bryan Osorio said, “To see the first lady of the White House coming to a small city like Delano speaks volumes as to the focus of farmworkers to the Biden administration.”

The White House said Dr. Jill Biden will meet with farmworkers and tour a vaccination site at “The 40 Acres,” the former headquarters of the United Farm Workers union founded by labor movement leader and civil rights icon Cesar Chavez.

Governor Gavin Newsom and his wife will join Dr. Biden at the event, which is expected to begin at around 2:30 in the afternoon.

Mayor Osorio plans to attend the event.

“From my understanding, Dr. Jill Biden is going to be speaking with farmworkers but also be present during the vaccine clinic,” Osorio said.

“I think it’s a testimony towards social justice and focusing on farmworkers getting vaccinated.”