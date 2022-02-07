‘Firefall’ returns to Yosemite. Here are the changes in 2022

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE)- Every year, Horsetail Falls at Yosemite National Park produces a natural spectacle that attracts thousands of visitors to the area.

For about two weeks in February, the setting sun lines up at just the right angle to strike Horsetail Falls and create a deep orange glow.

However, previous years have presented a logistical challenge to the National Park Service for those looking for parking and trying to get to the best viewing area.

This year a reservation is not needed to enter the park, and masks are required.

When is the best time to see it?

According to the National Park Service website, the tentative viewing window for the “firefall” is from Feby 10 to Feb 28. Optimal viewing times are from noon to 7:00 p.m. each day.

Park officials say that even if you are within a prime viewing window, getting a glimpse of the “firefall” is not guaranteed. The phenomenon is best seen on a clear evening when there is enough snowmelt to create an actual waterfall at Horsetail falls.

Where to park?

According to the National Park Service, to get to the Horsetail Falls viewing area spectators will have two ways to choose from. Refer to the image below.

Park at Yosemite Falls Parking (P1): This is the recommended parking area. Visitors are instructed to park here and walk 1.5 miles each way to get to the El Capitan picnic area which is a prime viewing spot for the falls.

Take shuttle at Yosemite Village (P2) or Curry Village (P3): If there is no parking at Yosemite Falls, visitors are encouraged to park at either Yosemite Village or Curry Village and take a shuttle to Yosemite Falls. From there you would also have to walk 1.5 miles both ways to get to the El Capitan picnic area.

Source: National Park Service

Park officials recommend that visitors bring warm clothes and a headlamp or flashlight.