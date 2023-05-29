YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – It was not all good fun for Queen Elizabeth II on her Yosemite tour back in 1983.

FBI records show possible threats were made against the Queen and Prince Philip.

According to FBI records, an unnamed San Francisco Police Officer claimed that on the evening of Friday, Feb. 4, 1983, he received a phone call from a man who claimed that his daughter had been killed in Northern Ireland by a rubber bullet.

The man went on to say that he was going to attempt to harm Queen Elizabeth II and would do so by either dropping some object off the Golden Gate Bridge onto the Royal Yacht ‘Britannia’ when it sailed underneath the bridge or he would attempt to harm the Queen when she visited Yosemite National Park, according to FBI records.

The names of the officer and the caller were removed from the documents, which did not indicate whether precautions were taken at Yosemite or whether any arrests were made.

A memo made on March 7, 1983, indicated the queen completed the U.S. visit “without incident” and that “no further investigation is warranted.”

The documents also detailed other security concerns involving the queen’s visits to various U.S. cities.

When Quen Elizabeth II attended a Baltimore Orioles game with President George H.W. Bush in May 1991, the records revealed that several dozen demonstrators were in the park chanting slogans condemning Britain’s policy in Northern Ireland.