FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The CVS Pharmacy in Downtown Fresno closed its doors for the last time on September 13 – and in less than a month, a piece of debris lying in the parking lot is raising concerns.

In the parking lot of 1302 Fulton Street lays a fallen light post – with signage still attached to it.

According to the City of Fresno’s Code Enforcement, all vacant buildings are to be actively maintained, monitored and secured. This includes maintaining the exterior of the building. Any trash and debris are to be removed within 72 hours of notification.

We reached out to the Downtown Fresno Partnership who informed us that CVS owns the parking lot and that they have hired ACE parking to manage it. They were alerted about the issue on Sunday night and are working to fix it.

In a statement, CVS Pharmacy officials say they are aware of the fallen lamp post and are in the process of having it removed.

The closure of the Downtown Fresno CVS Pharmacy caused residents to have to look for an alternative site for their medication. The closest alternative site suggested by company officials is a four-mile walk from the Fulton Street location.