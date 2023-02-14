SELMA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A public viewing, Mass, and funeral services for fallen Selma Police Officer Gonzalo Carrasco are taking place between Wednesday and Thursday following the deadly shooting at the end of last month.

On Tuesday, January 31 around 11:45 a.m. deputies say a homeowner had flagged down Officer Carrasco as he was patrolling the 2600 block of Pine Street in Selma alerting him to a suspicious man on her property.

According to officials, Carrasco got out of his patrol vehicle and attempted to contact the man, later identified as 23-year-old Nathaniel Dixon. As Officer Carrasco approached Dixon, he immediately fired several shots from a 223 assault rifle ghost gun, striking Officer Carrasco.

Deputies say that Dixon then took off running while still armed with his gun. A citizen then dialed 911, telling dispatchers that an officer had been shot. Officer Carrasco was then transported to the hospital in Fresno and rushed into surgery. He later passed away.

Officers at the scene began searching the area for a Dixon who at the time had been described as a male with a tattoo on his face. Deputies say that they were able to locate him at about 12:10 p.m. after he was spotted near Fig and Sequoia and he was immediately taken into custody.

Dixon was not armed at the time of his arrest. Law enforcement’s attention then turned to locate the weapon as Eric White Elementary School was near the crime scene. The concern was that a child could get their hands on that weapon. Deputies were able to locate the weapon in a nearby yard, along with some other of Dixon’s personal belongings.

Dixon made his first court appearance on Friday, February 3 where a Fresno County judge denied him bail. Dixon was supposed to enter a plea but his hearing was continued until February 23. Court records show that the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office filed charges of first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. Both charges are classified as felonies.

Court documents showed that Dixon had an extensive criminal history. On August 19, 2020, Dixon was arrested for five felonies and one misdemeanor, according to court documents. Dixon stayed in jail until April 2022 when he was transferred to the state prison. Due to credits for time served and Assembly Bill 109, Dixon was released on probation.

Once Dixon was released, the Sheriff’s Office says he was put on probation. In November 2022 he spent two weeks in jail for a violation, then he was released.

This tragic incident even sparked a war of words between Fresno County District Attorney Lisa Smittcamp and Governor Gavin Newson as they each attempted to explain why a person like Dixon was out of prison.

While some were looking for blame, most were looking to heal as the Selma community came together for a vigil at the St. Joseph Catholic Church on Tuesday, February 7 in memory of Officer Carrasco. The Fresno Deputy Sheriff’s Association and Selma Police Officer’s Association have set up a memorial fund for his family. This marked the first line of duty death for the Selma Police Department since it was formed in 1893.

Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr. began his career with the Selma Police Department in May of 2021. He is survived by his parents, brother, sisters, and girlfriend who is pregnant with their child. He grew up in Reedley and attended Reedley High School, where he played basketball, and graduated in 2016.

For those looking to pay their respects to Officer Carrasco, a public viewing and Mass will take place on Wednesday at 6:00 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Church at 2441 Dockery in Selma.

The funeral services will then take place on Thursday, at 10:00 a.m., at Selland Arena Convention Center in Downtown Fresno. The general public is encouraged to attend and is advised to arrive early as seats are limited to 4,100 seats on a first-come, first-serve basis. Delays are expected due to security screenings and the public is asked to leave all bags, backpacks, and purses at home.

Parking will be available at the convention center parking structure at 707 O street.

Several sections of streets in the area will be closed from 6:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. to accommodate the attendees and law enforcement personnel expected to attend. Roads impacted include:

M Street

Tulare Street

Kern Street

Inyo Street

Ventura Street

San Benito Street

You can follow this link to see the specific sections of each of these streets that are going to be affected.

A procession is set to follow the services to the Reedly Cemetary at 2185 S. Reed, in Reedley.

In case you can’t make it to the Selland Arena, KSEE24, CBS47, and YourCentralValley.com will carry live coverage of the funeral service as the community comes together to honor the life and legacy of Officer Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.