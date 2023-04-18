MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Investigations continue into the death of a 10-year-old boy who died following a fight at a Merced trampoline center.

According to the Merced Police Department, the fight took place at the Rockin’ Jump, located at 1230 W. Main Street in Merced.

When reports first came out about the incident on Thursday, April 13, officials said a boy was in critical condition after passing out while he was at a trampoline center. Witnesses say the child was with other children inside the trampoline center when he experienced a severe medical issue, according to the authorities.

Officers say they and first responders performed CPR and the boy was transported to a regional trauma center where the boy was said to be in critical condition. The Merced Police Department then announced on Monday that he had passed away.

Once the investigation began, it was revealed there was an altercation that led to the child’s death. The victim was later identified as 10-year-old Anthony Duran.

According to the police department, Duran was playing basketball inside the trampoline center when he and another child got into a fight. As a result, Duran collapsed and the other juvenile fled on foot. Duran was transported to a regional trauma center but did not survive.

Investigators say the incident was captured on the establishment’s security video and statements were received from 35 people – including staff, parents, and children who were at the scene. They have also identified the other child involved in the fight and have been in contact with the parents.

The community of Merced gathered on Monday night for a prayer vigil in memory of Duran. There was a moment of silence and a balloon release in Duran’s memory. The family of Duran says there will be another vigil held sometime this week.

Meanwhile, detectives are working with medical staff and the Merced County Coroner’s Office to determine the cause of death. Officials with the Merced Police Department say they are reviewing the incident with the Merced County District Attorney to determine if charges will be filed against the other child involved in the fight. The other child has not been officially identified.