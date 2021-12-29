Downtown Fresno rooftop nightclub debuts on New Year’s Eve

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- The 10th floor of the historic Grand 1401 building in Downtown Fresno will be lit with excitement as a nightclub makes its debut in Fresno.

Club Cypher is the brainchild of Ezra Cato who is originally from Oakland but moved to Clovis in high school.

“I wanted to introduce something that’s a little bit different to Fresno this new year, and bring a little more excitement to downtown,” says Cato.

Though Cato says the New Year’s Eve debut event is expected to be lit with dancing and cocktails, Club Cypher adds a bit of class to the typical club scene, enforcing a dress code for attendees.

Cato says the goal is to have a permanent home for the nightclub, however, he expects that The Grand 1401 building downtown will be hosting his monthly events for the year until they secure a permanent spot.

“It would be nice to have a permanent home, but we’re gonna start with putting something out every month that we will announce on our social media pages, giving something people something they can count down to.”

Those planning to attend are required to wear a mask regardless of vaccination status.

Potential partygoers can keep up with their events on their Facebook page.

Club Cypher is located on the 10th floor of The Grand 1401 on 1401 Fulton Street. Those who are interested can purchase tickets here.