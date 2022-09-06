FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – We are going through a rough heatwave that has disrupted our everyday lives. In our hurry and desperation to escape the hot weather, we may forget to secure some of our most essential devices that can be ruined in the heat: electronics.

It’s important to take care of your electronic devices during this heatwave, as an overheated phone can experience battery drain, performance issues, and even total shutdown.

So what can we do to make sure we keep our devices cool and running?

First off, don’t leave your wireless devices in the car. Extreme heat can damage a wireless device. Make sure to do a quick inventory check when exiting your vehicle to make sure you have your devices with you in a purse, briefcase, or backpack. Also, while in the car, it’s important not to leave your devices on the dashboard in direct sunlight.

That leads us to it’s our next piece of advice: keep your devices in a shaded, cool area. It’s recommended to keep them in a bag, a backpack, or even under a light-colored towel or blanket. Dark colors are not advisable as they are going to absorb more heat.

Next up, don’t expose your devices to extreme temperature changes. This means trying to avoid bringing your electronics from temperatures over 100 degrees outside to well-air-conditioned rooms because it can moisten the interior of your device. Let your device transition gradually by putting it in a purse or a pocket before entering.

It is also important to keep wireless devices separate. A lot of people carry multiple devices for a variety of reasons. They can individually conduct heat and stacking them or keeping them pressed to one another intensifies the heat and obstructs airflow that helps keep them cool.

There are many apps that can help you monitor your phone and tablet CPU and battery temperature and alert you when high temperature is a risk. If your device begins to overheat, cool it down by removing the case and switching it to airplane mode to shut off apps and fan it to help bring the temperature down. Just a few ways to make sure you stay productive and connected.