FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Monday marked Transgender Day of Remembrance, a day designed to commemorate the lives of transgender and non-binary people lost due to anti-transgender violence.

But the day is more than just remembering those lost, it is about bringing awareness and fostering a stronger community.

Empress for the longest-running LGBTQ+ nonprofit organization in Fresno, the Imperial Dove Court de Fresno, Kye-Lah De Leon says it’s a time to remember the passing of their trans brothers and sisters.

“Letting [the community] know that these are the lives that were taken and how important it is to be allies and supporting and making sure that we’re standing up against bullies and anyone that is trying to target us because the more you are out there and seen and visible, we can overcome many things,” De Leon said.

According to the Trevor Project, 41% of LGBTQ+ youth have seriously considered suicide.

Following the approval of the Parents Matter Act in Fresno County, with children’s books that cover queer topics among those cited as the reason for the resolution’s introduction, De Leon believes they are necessary resources for kids who are finding themselves.

“Sometimes even for children they look for these things to find guidance or even to learn and know that there is a place for them, and to completely take that away I think it’s crazy,” De Leon said. “That could lead to suicide. Yes, they know that there’s people that are wanting to support them, they don’t know how to seek it and I think it’s important to allow children to grow up and learn to find that safe space and who they are without people having to force them to be out.”

She says how inspiring it can be for transgender and queer people to see a reflection of themselves.

“Visibility is really, really important. It just gives people hope and letting them know that we are not scared and we are gonna work to get the respect and the visibility that we need so that people can stop attacking us. You know, we’re not going anywhere,” De Leon expressed.

Having lived in Fresno since her move from Hawaii in 2014, De Leon says the Central Valley still has work to do in terms of fostering a safe place for transgender and non-binary people.

“My safety is always number one as well as any of my trans brothers and sisters or LGBTQ+ individuals because at any moment someone can turn against you,” she said.

And while facing discrimination from people may push some to leave, De Leon says it is the queer community that keeps her here.

“We’re not giving up, we continue to fight it, we continue to overcome it because overall we’re doing it because we want generations to come to not have to deal with that,” De Leon explained. “Trans individuals will literally go out and fight for what they want to see and the change and not be scared of what’s to come— and I’ve seen it… they do it everyday knowing what their lives could come to or the danger that it could bring to them.”

Most importantly, De Leon expressed how vital it is for transgender and non-binary individuals to pick themselves up despite the many adversities they may face internally and socially. Having her own shared experience she provides the community with words of encouragement.

“Trans individuals are killing themselves because they think that they shouldn’t exist— just remember you are loved,” De Leon expressed. “Don’t give up on being your authentic self. It is a rough road especially when you’re trying to find that strength to live your authentic self without being attacked, being made to feel like you are not worth being loved. It does get easier.”