FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Veterans Liberty Cemetery in Fresno is not being adequately maintained, according to an investigation by the Fresno County Civil Grand Jury for 2022-23.

Veterans who served in the Civil War, World War I, World War II, the Spanish American War, the Korean Conflict, the Vietnam War, the Indian War, and the Philippine Insurrection are buried at the Veterans Liberty Cemetery.

The report says the complainant stated that the failure to maintain the cemetery is an insult to all veterans and their families, particularly those buried there. The cemetery has approximately 4200 burial plots. As of 1978, there were no plots available for purchase.

According to the report, cemetery maintenance is the responsibility of the Fresno County Parks Department. There are no federal or state funds available to maintain the cemetery because the property is owned by the County of Fresno.

The Grand Jury says they interviewed the complainant, numerous County of Fresno employees, and employees from several local Fresno cemeteries. The Grand Jury visited multiple cemeteries to compare the state of their grounds and inquired about their maintenance practices.

On the Grand Jury’s initial site visit in September 2022, they say several deficiencies were observed. According to the report It was noted that there was a single flagpole at the main entrance of the cemetery with no American flag.

After a discussion with Fresno County staff, the American flag with solar light was immediately installed.

The wooden street sign indicating VLC had also degraded over time to the extent that it was no longer legible. A private entity donated the material and labor to repair the sign

The cemetery marker: as it appeared in Sept. 2022 (left), as it appeared in Feb. 2023 (right)

According to the report, one full-time groundskeeper is assigned one day per week for maintenance and is often impacted by staffing shortages and/or equipment issues.

The reporter listed nine findings, including:

Insufficient tools, equipment and employees available to maintain the cemetery

Inadequate irrigation at the site

No allocated funds in the Fresno County budget

Repeatedly vandalized restrooms

Several dead trees at the site

Lack of adequate signage

The findings specifically state that the lack of tools and employees at the site has caused the cemetery to become neglected “which is disrespectful to the veterans who are buried there.”

The report’s recommendations include the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approving one-time funding for improvements before the end of the year, obtaining bids for outsourcing maintenance, replacing cemetery sod with low-maintenance pebble/rock, and Fresno County appointing employees to both liaise with groups interested in supporting the site and maintaining it on a consistent basis.

The full Fresno County Civil Grand Jury report can be found by clicking here.