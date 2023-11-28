TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Wanting to see Goofy and friends with the family? If you are a resident of either Tulare or Kings counties, Disneyland’s new discount can help alleviate that empty pocket feeling.

With this discount, residents can enjoy the Disneyland Resort theme parks for as low as $75 per day with the purchase of a special three-day, one-park-per-day ticket for admission on select days. The select days will depend on park reservation availability.

To kick off the new year, for a limited time, Disneyland is offering a discount to southern Calif. residents living within the ZIP code range of 90000 to 93599, such as Hanford and Visalia. Proof of eligible residency, including a valid government-issued photo ID, is required for purchase and admission.

From Jan. 2 to June 2, 2024, families can visit either park three times and take part in the various festivities planned including the Lunar New Year celebration in February and the Disney California Adventure Food and Wine Festival in the Spring.

Up to five tickets per day can be purchased by eligible residents and cannot be combined with other ticket discounts and promotions.

To find out more information regarding eligibility and specifics, you can visit the Disneyland Resort website.