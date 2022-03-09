DINUBA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Ruiz Foods officials announced Wednesday that they will be setting up a co-headquarters in Texas in order to better recruit talent from a larger metropolitan area.

According to the Central Valley-based food company, the new co-headquarters will be in the Dallas Ft. Worth metroplex area. An exact location is expected to be finalized next month.

“This will allow for greater business opportunities, more efficient access to each of our facilities, and easier recruitment of talent with important skill sets, such as consumer products, IT, and marketing experience,” said the company’s President and CEO Dan Antonelli.

A selection of Ruiz Foods senior executives are expected to move to the new co-headquarters in the coming months, and other employees will be moving later this year. The existing sites in Dinuba and Tulare will continue their operations.

As well as production sites in California, Texas, and South Carolina, Ruiz Foods is also looking to set up a mid-west production facility.