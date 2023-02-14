FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is no doubt Feb. 14 is the day to celebrate love and friendship, at least in the northern hemisphere, including in the United States, Canada, Mexico, even Guatemala, Peru, and other nations in Latin America.

However, other countries celebrate love on different dates, and some of them even separate love from friendship.

For example, in Argentina, there is the Day of boyfriend/girlfriend (día de los novios), but on July 20 they celebrate friendship (día de la amistad), where from July 1 to 7, people exchange little presents and candy for a kiss under the saying “a candy for a kiss”.

Chile follows the same dates for both celebrations.

In Colombia, love and friendship are celebrated on the same day, Sept. 16. Usually, workplaces, schools, and groups of friends exchange presents following the Secret Santa style used in the United States in December.

Bolivia celebrates love and friendship on Sept. 21, which is also the same day that marks the first day of the spring season for them.

In Bolivia, Feb. 14 has a different meaning. It commemorates the beginning of the War of the Pacific when Chile’s armed forces occupied the Bolivian port city of Antofagasta in 1879.

Other places that don’t celebrate love and friendship in February are Brazil, where romantic love is celebrated on June 12 which is also the day before Saint Anthony of Padua day was known to be a recognized matchmaker (casamentero) towards the end of the XII century according to the BBC.

Padua is considered a saint in Brazil, Portugal and Spain for reconciling couples, according to the legend.

In Brazil, friendship is celebrated on July 20, like in Argentina.

Venezuela, Uruguay, Dominican Republic, Puerto Rico. Paraguay, Panamá, Nicaragua, Ecuador, Cuba and Costa Rica, all celebrate love and friendship on Feb. 14.

It may sound cliché, but at the end of the day, these two dates can be celebrated any day of the year while trying to support the local economy and the small businesses.

For those who celebrate on Feb. 14., Happy Valentine’s Day!