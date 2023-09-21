FRESNO, Calif. (KGPE/KSEE) – Former Fresno State and current Las Vegas Raider wide receiver Davante Adams is making headlines off the field – and giving his grandmother the surprise of her life.

On the newest episode of CBS ‘Secret Celebrity Renovation,’ Adams returned home to East Palo Alto, California to help upgrade his grandmother’s home.

According to Adam’s officials, his grandmother, Bettie, played a big role in raising the All-Pro receiver.

In the episode, Adams can be seen even joining in on the surprise, getting his hands dirty by moving furniture, tearing down cabinets, and painting walls.

The episode airs on Friday, September 22 at 8:00 p.m. on CBS47.