Cut all meat production to save the planet, study says

BERKELEY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A scientific study published by a UC Berkeley professor and a Stanford University professor emeritus has called for the elimination of all meat production in order to cut the amount of greenhouse gas emissions and help prevent global warming.

The study, published this month, details that the resulting drop in methane and nitrous oxide levels would reduce the amount of greenhouse gas released into the air.

“Our work shows that ending animal agriculture has the unique potential to significantly reduce atmospheric levels of all three major greenhouse gases,” said Michael Eisen, professor of molecular and cell biology at UC Berkeley.

The study adds that the benefits of cutting animal agriculture show themselves quickly – and should be a priority for cutting greenhouse gas emissions.

“Eliminating animal agriculture would have a quicker and greater impact over the next 20 to 50 years, the critical window for avoiding climate catastrophe, and thus should be at the top of the list of potential climate solutions,” said Patrick Brown, professor emeritus of biochemistry at Stanford University. Brown is also the CEO of Impossible Foods Inc., which sells plant-based meat substitutes.

While studies on the impact of methane emissions from livestock are not new, the authors of this study say the land cleared for animal grazing is also impacting the amount of greenhouse gas being released.

“Animal ag contributes to global warming in two ways: It contributes via emissions and contributes because that land would otherwise be holding carbon,” said Professor Eisen. “Most analyses only look at one of those things.”

The authors propose a 15-year phaseout of animal agriculture in order to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions – by reducing methane released by the animals and allowing the grass cleared for grazing to return to its natural carbon-capturing state.

“I think this is a kind of Pearl Harbor moment for science,” said Professor Eisen. “The climate of the planet is under a bigger threat now than it’s ever been in history, and to the extent that scientists can find ways to contribute, I think it’s really incumbent upon us to do so.”