FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Playing the ukulele on the sidewalk of Los Angeles might be the trick to get back home when stuck in the big city.

A ukelele player from Fresno found themselves stuck in Los Angeles for nearly two weeks after car trouble.

Amber Fargano, who plays the electric ukulele and vocals for the Fatty Cakes and the Puff Pastries, was driving friend Candace Hansen, the sub-drummer for the band, back home after performing with cover bands in L.A.

On February 12, Fargano says they heard a strange sound coming from the engine of their band’s van, also known as Miss Vangie. Unfortunately, Miss Vangie’s transmission went out.

Fargano had arrived two days prior – before the van started having issues from Fresno.

“It was pure stress and anxiety,” says Fargano. It was going to take over $3,000 to fix the van’s transmission, but Fargano says they had no money to fix the problem.

“I wanted to lay down and go to sleep and wanted to sleep through it.”

Fargano stayed with Hansen and their partner Rachel Curry in L.A. for nearly 12 days. During that time, the friends came up with the idea of crowdfunding.

“The family I have is chosen family, which is very common in the trans and queer community. I’m so grateful for the chosen family who lifted me up during this time and helped me see how loved I am,” says Fargano.

Curry made an infographic to post on Instagram so fans can learn how to donate – as well as a graphic print for purchase that read “get in loser, we are going to Fresno.”

Photo Courtesy by Candace Hansen & Rachel Curry

On February 18th the friends also planned a small street benefit show outside a plus-size store on the sidewalk, hoping the L.A. foot traffic would help support the cause.

Fargano played an acoustic set with their ukelele alongside two other performers: The Groans and The Sad Girls. There were also gutair string changes, arm wrestling, and typer writer poems.

All their efforts had paid off. Fargano not only had enough to pay for the repairs of the transmission but enough money to help with bills from the time she had to take off work.

“It was queer family coming together with lots of love and support,” says Fargano.

Fargano and Miss Vangie were on the road again and arrived in Fresno on February 21, just in time to make it to the show at The Partisan in Merced on February 27.

Fatty Cakes and The Puff Pastries are set to perform at this year’s FresYes on Saturday, March 25.