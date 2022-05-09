FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – There is a “critical need” for election workers in Fresno County and elections officials want anyone eligible to apply and help out the elections process.

Election workers do not necessarily have to be eligible to vote themselves. According to the job advertisement, an election worker can be:

Someone registered to vote

Someone eligible to vote

A high school student at least 16 years old and in good academic standing

A permanent U.S. resident of California who (other than lack of citizenship) is able to vote

The elections office is particularly interested in anyone who can speak two or more languages. Those able to speak Spanish, Chinese, Hmong, Khmer, Korean, Laos, Punjabi, Tagalog, and Vietnamese are of particular interest to Fresno County elections officials.

“I would categorize that search as being in a critical state, as we can never have enough resources for assistance workers in these alternate languages,” said Fresno County Clerk James Kus. Bilingual speakers can also apply for the Election Outreach Coordinator position which pays $16.50 per hour. The elections worker position pays $15 per hour.

The elections office temporarily employs workers during election periods to help with the extra workload that arrives during an election. Typical election periods run from April through June – and September through November.

The Fresno County Clerk adds that wages are a consideration when creating competitive jobs. The wage offered by Fresno County for the standard elections worker position is $15 per hour, California’s minimum wage for employers with 26 employees or more.

“As a governmental agency, our ability to rapidly change wages is limited,” said Kus. “We will explore options for wages after the June election when we are able to assess and potentially implement improvements to the hiring process.”

Anyone interested in applying for the positions with the elections office can do so by clicking here.