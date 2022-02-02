Counting down to 2:22 p.m. on 2/2/22

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- If two is your lucky number, there are a few occasions in February to watch out for.

The second day of February, abbreviated as 2/2/22 if you ignore the zeroes to mark the second month and date is the first palindrome of the month of February. What’s even more, is that you can choose to celebrate, or not, at 2:22 a.m. and 2:22 p.m.

The second occasion is on the 22nd day of February of this year, 2/22/22. This also happens to be a Tuesday, or “Twosday”.

Last year contained a total of 22 palindrome dates, including Jan. 2, which became the first Inauguration Day to be a palindrome date. The next one will be on 1-20-3021, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.

The next palindrome with a series of the same numbers will be on 3/3/33, but that is 11 years away, “Threesday.”

