FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno Fire Department wants to recruit more firefighters and is giving anyone interested the chance to try the job out.

Interviewing for a job often means updating your resume and remembering to dress to impress. Instead, the Fresno Fire Department wants to give interested applicants a real-world experience of the job of a firefighter. The event, called “A Career in Firefighting: Do You Have What It Takes?”, is designed to challenge possible future firefighters to find out if they have the stuff firefighters are made of.

Crew members want to encourage those with no firefighter experience to consider becoming part of the fire department.

As part of the events, participants will understand the duties of a firefighter, learn about the tools used to rescue people and learn about the specialty teams that make up a fire department. Participants will also find out about the protective gear firefighters use, what life is like in the firehouse and how potential crew members are interviewed.

Fresno City firefighters will also be on hand to explain the demands and opportunities offered by the department.

Firefighters themselves call it the “best job in the world” – and anyone who thinks they have what it takes is invited to apply to try it out. The two sessions both take place on June 25: the morning session is from 7:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. and the afternoon session is from 1:30 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Both sessions take place at the Fresno Fire Department training site at 1144 E. Street in Downtown Fresno.

Anyone interested is asked to fill out this form (click here) and email it back to fire.recruitment@fresno.gov. Applicants need to be over 20 years old and must have no prior fire experience.