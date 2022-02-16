FILE – In this Aug. 16, 2019, photo, large Icebergs float away as the sun rises near Kulusuk, Greenland. The Trump administration is poised to announce an expanded diplomatic presence in Greenland and a new assistance package for the vast island aimed at thwarting growing Chinese and Russian influence in the Arctic. The announcement, expected Thursday, April 23, 2020, will come less than a year after President Donald Trump drew derision for expressing an interest in buying Greenland. (AP Photo/Felipe Dana, File)

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The federal government once conducted a study to find out if water could be feasibly imported into California from other states.

The findings were published by the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation in an appendix to the Colorado River Basin Water Supply and Demand Study published in 2012. The study was to determine if the water supply of the Colorado River Basin could be increased. Among the suggestions was importing water to Southern California.

The ideas floated by the USBR included using the Columbia River (that runs through Washington, Oregon, and British Columbia), rivers in Alaska or icebergs to bring more water into Southern California. Delivering the water included using pipelines, tanker ships, or towing icebergs.

Pipeline

According to the USBR’s study, the pipeline concept would have involved building the pipes near the mouth of the Columbia River – and the pipe going along the coast until it reached Southern California. The pipeline’s capacity, and integrating its supply with existing infrastructure, proved to be issues in the plan. Experts estimated that this plan would take 40 years to get into operation.

Iceberg

The USBR’s iceberg towing plan involved wrapping large water bags around icebergs in the Alaska area and towing them to Southern California, pumping the melting water into a transfer station at the port and piping it to get treated. Officials say this plan could take at least 20 years to put into operation.

Tankers

Importing water via tankers (similar to oil tankers) was considered too, taking water from Alaska and delivering it to Southern California – or capturing freshwater near the mouth of rivers in Alaska and transporting that south instead.

The report adds that pumping the water into the current water supply system would be difficult, citing complex facilities and operations to integrate it.

The USBR’s tallied up all the options, and many received low rankings on subjects such as cost and energy needs – but all received high rankings for water quality delivered.

