FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Could a school shooting take place in Fresno County was the question a Fresno County Civil Grand Jury report asked, amid concern about the safety and security within Fresno County’s schools.

Could a similar tragedy happen here in our community? Are our schools prepared to manage an active shooter on campus and is our local law enforcement adequately trained to deal with an active shooter?

Statistics show that school shootings in the United States have occurred at large and small K through 12 public and private schools, as well as incidents at colleges, universities, and on school buses. The FBI has also documented more than 450 school incidents in the U.S. since 2000, including a 2013 shooting of a gym teacher at Edison High School in Fresno.

The Fresno County Civil Grand Jury investigated the training, preparation, and philosophy of local law enforcement; and the philosophy, policies, and enforcement of trained personnel and facilities of the schools and school districts.

The study revealed that the Fresno County Department of Education implemented several initiatives to address the gun safety issue in schools, such as School Safety Seminars, “Seconds to Survive,” an active shooter training program, evaluating Comprehensive School Safety Plans (CSSP) and committing significant resources to school safety and security.

The Civil Grand Jury also wanted to see if Fresno County agencies had fallen into the “it can’t happen here” trap. After the Robb Elementary School incident, the Grand Jury observed that the media focus shifted from the actions of the shooter or shooters to the response of law enforcement and the prevention efforts of the schools.

The report shows that schools are attempting to keep armed police officers and deputies in place in as many schools as possible to establish positive relationships with students.

Local law enforcement is also using social media in an effort to track down potential threats before they happen, as well as to use social media to maintain and control an active shooter situation and to keep the public aware of a fast-changing situation.

In conclusion, the Grand Jury’s investigation found areas where local law enforcement and County schools are well-positioned to deal with active shooters and they don’t believe a Uvalde-type incident would happen here – but adds that there are no guarantees.

You can read the report by clicking here.