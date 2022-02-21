Could the rain and freeze create more potholes in the Central Valley?

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Rain and freezing temperatures are both forecast this week, meaning the likelihood of potholes forming is on the forecast too.

Recent research has placed California as the fifth-worst state for potholes, with over 18 pothole complaints for every 1,000 km of road. Unfortunately for local drivers, the weather on its way could make the problem worse in the Central Valley.

According to AAA, potholes are first formed by water getting into the ground underneath the road surface. The water freezes, expands and pushes the road surface upwards – creating a crack on the surface. A bigger gap under the surface means more room for more water to get in and another freeze under the surface pushes the surface layer up once again. Repeat the process often enough and the hole gets bigger and bigger – until it breaks through the surface and the hole that was once underneath the surface is now a visible pothole.

Driving over a pothole can mean damage for cars – anything from tire repair to eventually needing a wheel alignment. The worst cases could leave you with a flat tire or a dented rim.

While many Central Valley cities are quick to repair potholes, there are a few things you can do to stop them from damaging your vehicle. Try slowing down and scanning the road in front of you for any holes in the road surface – then avoiding those damaged parts of the road. Driving too fast could mean there’s no time to avoid the newly formed potholes.

In Fresno, officials have set aside $725,000 for pothole repair and road patching to cover nearly 1,800 miles of road in the city. A claim for pothole damage to vehicles can be made through the Risk Management division. Other Central Valley cities may also have their own method for making a claim for damages.