FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – After a long debate Tuesday night, the San Francisco Board of Supervisors voted 8-3 to give city police the ability to use potentially lethal, remote-controlled robots – but could using so-called killer robots come to other parts of the state?

YourCentralValley.com reached out to local law enforcement to find out if they want to use lethal robots too. The Fresno Police Department said they had no comment on the matter as they are not doing anything like that in Fresno and the Clovis Police Department said they have not considered the use of these robots either.

The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office followed suit, stating that deputies have not entertained the idea of lethal robots either – but added that as other places implement the technology, they will be monitoring the successes and failures of its use. Deputies added that it could be considered if it proves valuable toward preserving lives.

The first time a robot was used in this capacity was in 2006 by the Dallas Police Department SWAT team. A sniper that had ambushed and killed five officers was told that the robot would be carrying a phone, not explosives. The device was detonated killing the shooter.

With places like San Francisco looking to have the ability to use robots with explosives, law enforcement agencies around the country will be watching.

According to a San Francisco Police Department spokesperson, the department could deploy the lethal robots in extreme circumstances equipped with explosive charges to “contact, incapacitate, or disorient violent, armed, or dangerous suspects.”