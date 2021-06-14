‘Cornhole’ is a serious sport in the Central Valley, and a Fresno man is one of the best in the world

FRESNO, California (YourCentralValley.com) — Known as an American classic yard game to many, the sport of Cornhole got serious over the weekend as the California state championships were held in Fresno.

The American Cornhole Organization of Central California opened its facility in July 2020 becoming one of the Central Valley’s only indoor facilities for the sport.

Organizers say it’s a fast-growing, competitive sport and is played all across the nation.

“It’s not just throwing a bean bag onto a board, that’s what everybody thinks it is,” said Tim Burnett of Fresno, ranked 27 in the world in 2020. “There’s actually a strategy to the boards.”

ACO Central California puts on regional and major tournaments in Fresno, as well as leagues and other events.

The American Cornhole Organization started in 2005 and since then it has held tournaments across the country with over 210 certified officials organizing the games.

ACO Central California will be putting on ACO Regional & Major tournaments in the area and will be organizing leagues and other events.

Located at 4934 E. Lansing Way in Fresno, ACO Central California’s facility is open Tuesday through Saturday from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m.

Here are results from Saturday’s ACO State Championship:

Seniors:

1st Rick Gallagher

2nd Tim Burnett

3rd Randy Lowey

Juniors:

1st Kenneth White

2nd Jordan Zuniga

3rd Jaiden Larese

World Singles:

1st Kevin Rojas

2nd Tim Burnett

3rd Able Flores

World Doubles:

1st Kevin Rojas/Able Flores

2nd Tim Burnett/William Howell

3rd Jeff Glass/ Stalin