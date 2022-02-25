FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — During Black History Month, Mattel announced that Ida B. Wells would be honored with her own Barbie doll. A post on Instagram about Barbie’s Inspiring Women’s series caught my attention.

Recently I had the chance to sit down with Michelle Duster Ida’s great-great-granddaughter about the selection.

“I was kind of like, is that the Mattel? It was more than I could have imagined,” Duster recalled

During our conversation Duster recalled participating in the doll design process.

“Different aspects of her features, clothing packaging, and the background to make sure it was historically accurate,” said Michelle Duster.

Wells was a well-known journalist and civil rights leader. Duster spoke about Wells’ legacy. Wells lived during reconstruction and was active in the women’s suffrage movement. For most, she is better known for being a co-founder of the N.A.A.C.P and co-owner of the Memphis Free Speech newspaper.

“She used her voice to impact change. I hope it inspires girls to let them know that they can speak up.”