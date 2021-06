SACRAMENTO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — Governor Gavin Newsom is set to draw the numbers of 10 vaccinated residents who will win $1.5 million as part of the state’s $116.5 million Vax for the Win program.

The state’s Vax for the Win program, a lottery for all vaccinated residents, is in its final drawing day on Tuesday after already doling out $50,000 each to 30 Californians over the past couple of weeks.