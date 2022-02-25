FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — The intersection of ethnic and professional hair has been in the headlines with states like California passing the crown act which prevents race-based hair discrimination in schools and the workplace.

During Black History Month, Dove released a campaign titled “As Early As Five.” It deals with real encounters that African American girls have had while wearing braids or other styles that are common in the Black culture.

Recently I spoke with a representative from Dove about why this project was so important to Dove.

“This isn’t an issue that starts as adulthood.”

“50% of girls who experienced hair discrimination have done so by as early as five,” said Erin Goldson, Dove Global Brand Manager.

I also had the chance to sit down and talk with actress Dakota Paradise about the impact the commercial campaign had on her.

The 7-year-old actress explained how his project changed her own perspective on choosing ethnic styles

“I want them to have a talk with their parents. I just want them to know that their hair is beautiful,” Paradise said.