Conversations for Change: Carlton Jones

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — In this week’s “Conversations for Change” Anthony Bailey discusses issues impacting the black community in the south valley with former Tulare city councilman Carlton Jones.

Jones highlights some of the things he witnesses and shares what he believes can really make a difference in his hometown. Jones also takes some time to share experiences from his time working as a firefighter. He recalls what it was like being one of a handful of Black firefighters in the Fresno Fire Department.