Conversations for Change: Building basic financial literacy

FRESNO, California (YourCentralValley.com) — Walter Pierce from Bank of America and Nathan Moore from Agape Planning share tips that will help create a foundation of financial literacy.
Additionally, Pierce and Moore share tips on the importance of budgeting and how early a person should begin to look at retirement.
RESOURCES:
Tips about Personal Banking and Managing Bank Accounts | Bank of America
Understanding Credit Cards, Credit Management & Credit Scores | Bank of America
Tips for Saving Money & Budgeting Finances | Bank of America