Conversation for Change: Shantay Davies-Balch

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) - Kaweah Health declared its second internal diaster, known as a Code Triage, in less than three months on Monday. The hospital, which currently has the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the state, issued the Code Triage due to overcrowding in its Emergency Department.

Officials say the hospital currently has more than 50 admitted patients waiting for a bed to become available, and 60 other patients trying to receive care in the Emergency Department.