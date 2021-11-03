Conversation for Change: Shantay Davies-Balch

FRESNO, Calif. —(Yourcentralvalley.com) – This week’s Conversation for Change is all about COVID-19. From the vaccine, to variants, and the struggle against vaccine hesitancy. We speak with the director of the African American Coalition, Shantay Davies-Balch for a look at what measures are being taken to reach the community and we take time to look at the road ahead.
