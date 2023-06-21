KINGSBURG, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) wants a Kingsburg native to receive the country’s highest civilian honor.

In a letter sent to President Biden, Senator Padilla and Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.) recommended Rafer Lewis Johnson to be posthumously awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Johnson was one of the most well-known and successful athletes of his time as he broke the Olympic record for the decthlon, helped to establish the Special Olympics, and was a founding member of the California Special Olympics.

Johnson also lit the Olympic torch at the 1984 Los Angeles Summer Olympics. So far, Johnson has been inducted into the California Hall of Fame, the National High School Hall of Fame, and the National Track and Field Hall of Fame.

He left behind an incredible legacy of excellence and service. He was not only one of the greatest athletes in American history, but a leader who worked to build bridges in a segregated world, broke barriers for people of color, and strove to make this world a better place than the one he was born into. His legacy serves as a blueprint for all Americans on how to dedicate one’s life to the service of others U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.) and Representative Salud Carbajal (D-Calif.)

Outside of his athletic achievements, Johnson was an activist who worked to empower his community and even put his life on the line when he intervened in the assassination of Robert F. Kennedy.

“In 1960, Mr. Johnson was chosen to be the first Black captain of a U.S. Olympic team and carried the American flag into Rome’s Olympic stadium. He went on to win gold at the games, setting an Olympic record in the decathlon,” stated in the letter from California lawmakers. “Throughout the 1960s, he worked with the State Department to visit other countries as a goodwill ambassador, where he would build campus and classroom exchange programs.”

Before going onto Olympic fame, Johnson was a star in four sports at Kingsburg High School. A junior high school in the city is named after him, as well as the track at Kingsburg High School.

Johnson passed away at the age of 86 on December 2, 2020.

According to federal officials, the Presidential Medal of Freedom is presented to individuals who have made especially meritorious contributions to the security or national interests of the United States, to world peace, or to cultural or other significant public or private endeavors.