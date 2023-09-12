COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Coarsegold company has moved on to the final 16 in the competition to find the “Coolest Thing Made in California.”

Coursegold’s High Sierra Showerheads has moved on to the Top 16 round for their Yosemite-inspired Half Dome showerhead, according to the California Manufacturers and Technology Association.

California Manufacturers and Technology Association says the Half Dome showerhead is up against other products that come from California, such as the James Webb Telescope, Tesla’s Model Y, Carmazzi Caramel Corn, and the Zoox Robotaxi.

This round’s voting ends Thursday at midnight, and the products with the most votes will move on to the round of eight.

The California Manufacturers and Technology Association says the winner and title of the “Coolest Thing Made in California” will be presented at the MakingCA Conference on National Manufacturing Day on October 6.