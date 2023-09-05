COARSEGOLD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A company based in Coarsegold is in the final stages of the “coolest thing made in California” contest, and there’s still time to cast your vote to get them to the next round.

The California Manufacturers and Technology Association (CMTA) is hosting its first-ever contest to highlight the “coolest things” made right here in the Golden State.

From showerheads, wood stain, and nitro coffee, to renewable diesel and prosthetic eyes, the contest features some of the most unique, and coolest inventions – all made here in California.

Based out of Coarsegold, High Sierra Showerheads, was nominated for the contest with their Yosemite-inspired Half Dome rain shower head.

According to the company’s website, the CEO and Founder of High Sierra Showerheads, David Malcolm, applied his knowledge of agricultural technology to design his patented showerheads.

This week is the popular vote round which runs from September 4 to September 8 where voters have the option to vote up to five times per day – with the top 16 vote-getters moving on to the bracketed rounds.

For over 15 years, company officials say Malcolm designed and manufactured high-efficiency nozzles for agricultural and golf course irrigation, and in 2004, he combined that to create showerheads – technology inspired by agriculture from growing up in the Central Valley.

Officials with the association say the overall winner will be announced on October 6, which is also National Manufacturing Day.

The winning company will then be recognized as “The Coolest Thing Made in California” and receive a written article about the company and product on coolestthingcalifornia.com. The company will also win a celebration at the CMTA MakingCA Conference and an awards ceremony, according to CMTA.