CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The debate over LGBTQ+ books placed in the children’s section of the Clovis Public Library back in June has returned to city council conversations, as concerns raised about the books could be heading to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.

The Clovis City Council is set to vote on sending the Fresno County Board of Supervisors a letter about LGBTQ+ topics placed in the children’s section of the Clovis Public Library.

In a city council meeting held on July 10, Councilmember Diane Pearce, along with several members of the Clovis community, raised concerns about the books being displayed in the children’s section.

“I want to be very clear. This isn’t about what books should or shouldn’t be in the library. This is just about what content is and isn’t appropriate for our children,” said Pearce in an interview with YourCentralValley.com following that July 10 meeting. “In this state, in particular, we have things that are being forced on us from Sacramento and from what I believe is a very dangerous agenda, and if I’m not willing to speak up for the people who live in Clovis who voted for me to be their voice on those issues, I don’t think I’m doing my job well.”

In the proposed letter, which would be sent by Clovis City Manager John Holt, it states “I have been directed by the Clovis City Council to send this letter informing you that Councilmembers Diane Pearce and Drew Bessinger, and Mayor Pro Tem Vong Mouanoutoua have received inquiries and concerns from numerous Clovis residents about the recent display and availability of material featuring graphic sexual content including images of sex acts in the children’s section of the Clovis Branch of the Fresno County Library during the month of June.”

Holt goes on to say that the letter is intended only to inform the Board of Supervisors of the concerns expressed by some Clovis residents to various members of the City Council.

The council is scheduled to vote on Monday on whether or not to send a letter to the Fresno County Board of Supervisors.