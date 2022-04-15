CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – An ordinance on the Clovis City Council agenda next week would increase the council members’ salary – but the amount is not especially high.

The item on the agenda would raise council members’ salaries by $58 a month. Council documents show the current wage is $1,455 a month; the proposal would boost that to $1,513 a month, the equivalent of an $18,156 annual salary.

Clovis’ city manager says the council members are actually allowed to increase their salary by 5%, but the figures show that this raise is the equivalent of a 4% raise.

The salary adjustment item is on the Clovis City Council agenda for Monday’s meeting and will have to be approved for it to go into effect.

The salaries earned by members of Clovis City Council are very different from the salaries earned by members of neighboring Fresno City Council. In 2018, council members representing Fresno voted to increase their annual salary to $80,000 a year (from $65,000 a year).

The disparity between the two wages is explained by Clovis’ city manager, who says Clovis’ city council works on a part-time basis and members have regular jobs outside of their council responsibilities – whereas Fresno’s council members are more full time.