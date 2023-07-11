CLOVIS, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A Facebook post sparked a heated exchange at a Clovis City Council meeting on Monday – between a council member and the city’s mayor on Monday, calling into question books that were placed in the children’s section of the Clovis branch of Fresno County Public Library.

In a Facebook post by Councilmember Diane Pearce about books on LGBTQ+ topics placed in the children’s section of the Clovis Public Library, Pearce wrote “might want to wait until June is over to take your kids to the Clovis Public Library.”

In the Clovis City Council meeting on Monday evening, Pearce was asked about that post. In response, she said the answer was simple.

“I will not stand by and be silent about the attempt to normalize the sexualization of our children. I make no apologies for speaking that truth. Adult content does not belong in the children’s section of our library,” said Pearce.

The meeting also included outrage from some members of the audience.

During the open forum part of the meeting, several members of the community called Pearce’s comments “dangerous,” “bigot and hateful,” and “provocative” – with one person even submitting a letter on behalf of the Clovis Democratic Club saying her comments were a “dangerous failure of leadership.”

Pearce also received praise from another member of the audience, saying it’s their duty and responsibility to protect kids and she was doing just that.

Once the open forum concluded, Pearce was given a chance to speak but not without Clovis Mayor Lynne Ashbeck reminding Pearce to not turn her time into debate.

“The hate and venom that has been directed towards me the last few weeks is disappointing, but not surprising. It also has no impact on my determination to speak the truth,” said Pearce. “Our children are our most vulnerable population. I will not cower and allow them to be exploited. I will continue to stand up and fight to protect them and their innocence.”

Once Pearce finished explaining the reasoning behind her post, Mayor Lynne Ashbeck shared her thoughts.

“I think what I would say is, and I don’t think it’s anything you would understand Diane, but for four years, this council has operated on two basic principles: One, only weigh in on issues that affect the jurisdiction of Clovis, and two, don’t criticize each other in the press. And we haven’t gotten it right for four years every time, but that’s truly been kind of our North Star. We’re the best city to live in California for a whole bunch of reasons but one of them is that local government stays in the local government lane,” says Mayor Ashbeck.

Mayor Ashbeck continued sharing why this post was an issue for her and the city council.

“We don’t need to know what you think about those, just like you don’t need to know what I think about those because what’s happened now is this issue we just spent 45 minutes on. We didn’t make a road better, we didn’t make a street better, we didn’t hire one more police officer,” said Mayor Ashbeck.

Councilmember Pearce explained she did not post on behalf of the city council, use a city logo or post a video, she posted as Diane Pearce, the woman elected by the people of Clovis.

“This community elected me with resounding support for who I told them I was and what my guiding principles and morals are. Staying silent out of fear is the easy response but I care about our children and their well-being to stand with me – unafraid. Our children deserve that and our conscious should demand it,” said Pearce.

Mayor Ashbeck did not see it that way stating Pearce does not have her own constituents.

“You weren’t elected by a constituency, you were elected by 18,000 people not all of them are Republicans who believe like you. So we are here to lift up the whole. You often say “my constituents” – you don’t have any, you have 125,000 constituents. We all have them too so you kind of get those mixed up,” says Mayor Ashbeck.

The topic of the LGBTQ+ books in the library took up 45 minutes of the council meeting and left Mayor Ashbeck concerned.

“To me, you have raised a distraction, staff spent time today trying to work it out, and we’ve got people ready in case something happens, all for nothing. All for nothing. Because you know what, the county library is not our business.” said Mayor Ashbeck.

YourCentralValley.com spoke with Councilmember Pearce to get more clarification about the incident. She says the issue is about children, not about what adults do.

“This is an issue about our children, not about what adults do in their private lives in their private time. This is about protecting children and their innocence,” said Pearce.

Councilmember Pearce added she knew not everyone would agree with her opinion – but that was not going to hold her back.

“In this state, in particular, we have things that are being forced on us from Sacramento and from what I believe is a very dangerous agenda, and if I’m not willing to speak up for the people who live in Clovis who voted for me to be their voice on those issues, I don’t think I’m doing my job well,” said Pearce.

Councilmember Pearce added the bigger reason behind the post was just to inform parents about what their children could be reading.

“What I had intended my post to be was like a public service announcement. There are parents that were concerned with the exposure of their children to these types of themes, adult themes, sexual themes, and content and I felt that it was appropriate to allow them to make an informed decision,” said Pearce.

Councilmember Pearce reiterated she does not have a problem with LGBTQ+ books or the LGBTQ+ community.

“I want to be very clear. This isn’t about what books should or shouldn’t be in the library. This is just about what content is and isn’t appropriate for our children. And I think that the real problem is that we’d like to have a discussion about these things, but when people on the other side only want to spew hate and venom, that doesn’t really lend itself to constructive, civil discourse,” said Pearce.

The full July 10 Clovis City Council meeting can be viewed by clicking here.