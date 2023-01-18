FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – When describing a movie theater it is impossible not to mention popcorn. Even if you don’t like to eat it, there is no escaping the smell and the sound of fresh popcorn in the lobbies.

Thursday, January 19 is National Popcorn Day and theater chains across the country are celebrating the popular movie snack at their theaters. According to the movie theater company Cinemark, in 2022 they estimate that over five billion ounces of popcorn were consumed at their theaters.

In a recent consumer survey of over 2,500 U.S. moviegoers, 81% said that theater refreshments are important to the moviegoing experience and 83% agreed that movie theater popcorn just tastes better. 66% of those surveyed said they order large or extra-large sizes of popcorn. Half of those people also mentioned that they like to mix candy with their popcorn at the movies. Some favorites are M&M’s, Reese’s Pieces, Raisinets, Goobers, and Milk Duds.

To celebrate National Popcorn Day, Cinemark will be offering 50% off all large popcorn on January 19. Regal theaters will be offering 50% off all of their popcorn. Maya Cinema will be offering free refills all day.

In case you’re wondering, here are some of the movies that you can catch while you enjoy your buttery bucket of goodness: