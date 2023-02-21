FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Homes in many counties in the Central Valley are considered among the best for overall value when compared to other parts of California, according to a recent survey.

According to a study by SmartAsset there are five counties in the Central Valley where people are getting the most value from their property compared to the rest of that state. To do this, they looked at property taxes paid, school rankings, and the change in property values throughout a five-year period. The counties where homeowners are receiving the most value for their property taxes are:

7: Madera County 6: Merced County 5: Tulare County 2: Fresno County 1: Kings County

The study considered the median home value and average property take rate, to calculate a per capita property tax amount that is collected for each county. To measure schools, they analyzed the math and reading/language arts proficiencies for every school district in the county, then created an average score for each district by looking at those scores.

Then they calculated the change in property tax value in each county throughout a five-year period. The areas where property values rose by the greatest amount indicated where consumers were motivated to buy homes and a positive return on investment for homeowners.

Finally, using the criteria above, those behind the study created a property tax index that showed counties with the highest scores were those where property tax dollars were going the furthest.

The full study can be read by clicking here.