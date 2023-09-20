YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A common case of mistaken identity in Yosemite National Park, and park rangers want to know if you can spot the difference between two birds that are often mixed up.

Yosemite Park officials say ravens often get misidentified as crows. Though similar in appearance, officials say there are a few distinctions to identify one of the most commonly observed birds in the park.

Starting with the bill, officials say a raven has a chisel shape, more robust than a crow.

The next trait that varies between the two birds is their feathers. Officials say crows have a sleek, smooth suit while a raven is scruffy.

According to park officials, there is a story found in Legends of the Yosemite Miwok of Kah’kool the raven, that details how the raven became a great hunter only after rubbing his body in charcoal.

Another way to spot the difference between the birds is to watch them in the air. Officials say ravens are easier to identify in the air as they have ragged wingtips span and a diamond-shaped tail while crows keep a lower profile with blunt wingtips and a square-shaped tail.

According to officials, ravens can be found in meadows, clearings, pines, firs, and conifers, unlike crows.

And the final tip that parks officials share to tell the difference between the two birds – ravens are vocal with a distinct call to alarm other raves, assert dominance, and announce their presence in a new territory.