FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – In California, it is legal to make a citizen’s arrest but officials warn that it should only be done in specific circumstances.

According to Cornell Law School, citizen arrests are lawful in certain limited situations, such as when a private citizen personally witnesses a violent crime and then detains the perpetrator.

In California, the citizen’s arrest statute states that a private person may arrest another:

For a public offense committed or attempted in his presence. When the person arrested has committed a felony, although not in his presence. When a felony has been in fact committed, and he has reasonable cause for believing the person arrested to have committed it.

In some domestic cases according to the Superior Court of California County of Fresno, “if the officer is unable to make an arrest, and the batterer is present at the scene, you may make a citizen’s arrest. The officer will help you do this.”

The Fresno County District Attorney agrees, releasing a statement to YourCentralValley.com which says that the DA is a strong believer in the right of people to make a citizen’s arrest under lawful circumstances, but adds that “if you find yourself in a situation where you believe a person is committing a crime, be sure to still to call 9-1-1 so that the proper authorities can assist you in the process.”