FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – With COVID-19 behind us and wildfire season beginning across California and the Central Valley, can your old masks be put to use again against wildfire smoke?

The answer: some of them can.

Cal Fire says N95 masks do provide some protection in regard to smoke from a wildfire, but other surgical-type masks or masks made from cloth provide very little due to limited protection.

Officials added that masks that you wear on your face are typically made of some type of paper and are flammable so use caution and know that those specific ones may not work during a fire.

The CDC warns that cloth face masks “offer little protection” against wildfire smoke and “they do not catch small, harmful particles in smoke that can harm your health.

Experts say N95 masks can filter out most of the particulate matter in wildfire smoke, but the masks do not offer complete protection, and a mask that fits, sealed well across the face and mouth properly, is key to keeping smoke out.

Officials recommend checking in on your air quality by checking AirNow, which is a government website that provides data on air quality by zip code, and deciding on whether to wear a mask based on that.

The best way to protect yourself from wildfire smoke is to minimize exposure to the extent that you can, officials say which means staying indoors with the windows and doors shut.