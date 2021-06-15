California reopens: Where you might still need a mask in the Central Valley

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — California, the first state in America to put in place a coronavirus lockdown, reopens Tuesday and Central Valley residents can expect to see different rules depending on the business they walk into.

In a news release from Governor Newsom’s office, the transition from the soon-to-be terminated stay-at-home order and blueprints for a safer economy is detailed.

Restrictions Ending

According to the governor’s office, June 15 will bring the end of mandated physical distancing, capacity restrictions, county tier systems and masks for vaccinated Californians. Restaurants, shopping malls, movie theaters and other businesses are set to “feel a lot like before COVID-19.”

Mask Mandate

Additionally, California’s Department of Public Health will lift the mask mandated for vaccinated individuals. It is yet to be seen how this will be handled with simultaneous guidance from Cal/OSHA suggesting that masks and social distancing will be mandated in the workplace, regardless of your vaccination status.

The governor’s office does say that mask requirements will still exist for “uniquely vulnerable settings” including hospitals, long-term care facilities, homeless shelters and public transit.

Proof Of Vaccination

Guidance from Governor Newsom indicates that indoor events expected to be attended by more than 5,000 people will require either a proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 status for attendees.

For outdoor events of 10,000 people or more a recommendation is being made for attendees to provide proof of vaccination or negative COVID-19 status.