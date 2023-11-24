FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – On Black Friday, a long line was formed for the opening of a record store in Tower District before sunrise.

Ragin Records was set to open its doors at 8 A.M. for their sale of exclusive Vinyl for Black Friday’s Record Store Day. Ragin Records has another location which is in River Park, but the Tower District location was releasing 82 exclusive titles on the specified day.

These records can only be obtained in person and located at independent record stores across the nation, no one can find them at chain stores, online, or be mail-ordered. This is the biggest day of business for Ragin Records.

“The day is so important, it’s the biggest day for business. It is imperative the record labels made it where we have something the chains do not,” said Paul Cruikshank, owner of Ragin Records.

The popular title this year everyone wanted to have their hands on was the Olivia Rodrigo GUT: The Secret Track. That specific title is said to only have only 7,500 copies, it is a deep purple color with one side to have butterfly etched into the vinyl. If people were not able to snag one today, they are out of luck.

“We ordered tons and they went quick!” said Cruikshank.

One vinyl record collector says he camped out in the early morning in front of the record store.

“We arrived around 5 a.m. Aside from the hip-hop reissues, the gem was Noah Kahan. His record was limited to 5000 pieces, that’s low considering it is spread across 50 states,” said Irv Hernadez, vinyl collector.

Courtesy: Irv Hernadez. Courtesy: Irv Hernadez. Courtesy: Irv Hernadez. Courtesy: Irv Hernadez. Courtesy: Irv Hernadez.

Other popular titles were also present like Turnstile X BadBadNotGood at only 4000 copies. Another steal was The Doors: Live in Bakersfield, popular for the name sake just like the last record store’s day release of Dio: Live in Fresno 1983. An uncommon release was a Dr.Dre CD which came in a long box, which is not sold too often anymore.

Cruikshank says this year’s Record Store Day is a success being three times busier than last year’s event.

“Records are booming and it is really exciting! I have been collecting since I was thirteen and it is so exciting to see people love the hobby I love,” said Cruikshank.