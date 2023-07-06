YOSEMITE, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – For those looking for the best places to “skinny dip” in Central California, a recent survey shows that two of the best locations are within driving distance of Fresno and Madera.

According to MyDatingAdvisor.com, Bass Lake and Cathedral Beach in Yosemite National Park are among the spots in California where skinny dipping is favored among others in the U.S.

Bass Lake ranked number 31 among the best skinny dipping spots, while Catherdal Beach was in at 102.

The site stated that its methodology for creating a data set of skinny dipping locations in the USA was based on evaluating each spot according to its characteristics, which included climate likeability, average summer air temperature, average summer water temperature, pollution level, blue flag status, crime rate, average hotel cost, beach quality score, weather score, safety score, and hotel cost score.

However, the legality of skinny dipping should be considered first. Bass Lake falls within the jurisdiction of the Madera County Sheriff’s Office. According to the Sheriff’s Office, skinny dipping is considered indecent exposure and would result in a citation.

Cathedral Beach is inside Yosemite National Park, which is managed by the federal National Park Service. In May of 1991, a special directive was made by the National Park Service regarding nude sunbathing or swimming at national seashores and in other park areas. The directive stated quote “activities regarding nude or ‘clothing optional’ swimming or sunbathing has been consistent over the years,” adding that the NPS would not encourage the activity as it could impact other people’s enjoying of the park.

Because of the potential for such use conflicting with the enjoyment of visitors participating in other recreational uses, the NPS will neither encourage persons to engage in such activities, nor will we designate areas for the use of individuals or groups wishing to engage in public recreation activities in the nude. National Park Service Special Directive 91-3

There is also no Federal regulation prohibiting nudity that applies to all units of National State Parks.

Out of the 13 California locations ranked as the best skinny dipping in the country, a popular destination for those in the Central Valley looking to have a quick getaway was also included – Pirate’s Cove at Avila Beach.