Best gyms in Fresno to crush your New Year’s resolutions

FRESNO, Calif. (YourCentralValley.com)- For some, “quarantine 15” may have extended from 2020 into 2021, leaving many people extra motivated to shed those extra pounds.

From fitness classes to training facilities with stationary equipment, Fresno offers a multitude of gyms to get a handle on your New Year’s resolutions and get shredded for 2022.

Here are the top five best gyms in Fresno, according to Yelp.

5. Fort Washington Fitness

Fort Washington Fitness takes the normal training facility-type gym and makes it more upscale. According to its website, the gym offers 20,000 square feet of free weights, cable and machines, and cardio equipment. When you enter through their doors, it feels like you’re walking through a hotel lobby with marble flooring and even an elegant water feature greeting guests in the lobby.

The facility has private male and female locker rooms which feature showers, saunas, and towel service. Additionally, the gym offers wellness services such as cryotherapy and an infrared sauna.

4. Title 29 Fitness

The gyms now has two locations, the original one in Fig Garden and a new location in Clovis. According to its website, the gym focuses more on a coaching program with trainers. Even from the moment you consider becoming a member, the gym will walk you step-by-step to determine the best course of action to take on your fitness journey.

The Fig Garden location is at 4025 W Figarden Dr. Ste 107 Fresno, CA 93722. The Clovis location is at 2141 Shaw Ave Unit 108 Clovis CA 93611.

3. The Iron Office

The Iron Office is a local veteran-owned private gym that focuses on strength and conditioning. According to its website, the facility has industry-standard equipment for strength and conditioning, as well as those whose target is weight loss and overall fitness. The training programs incorporate aspects from powerlifting, bodybuilding, Olympic weightlifting, cross-training, and strongman.

Members at The Iron Office vary in skill level, from the seasoned athlete to a first-day beginner.

The Iron Office is located at 2481 N Sunnyside Ave, Fresno, CA 93727.

2. Planet Fitness

Planet Fitness needs no introduction as there are more than 2,000 locations around the country. One of the reasons why the gym is so popular is because of the ultra-affordable membership fee, which is only $10 a month for a basic membership, and $22.00 a month for a “Black Card” membership which includes extra perks such as unlimited use of a hydromassage, tanning bed, access to every Planet Fitness location, and the ability to bring a guest with you.

GB3

If you live in the Central Valley, you’ve probably heard of GB3. This Fresno-originated gym offers aerobic classes, pools, whirlpools, saunas, steam rooms, and the newly added functional training rooms.

Monthly membership fees are easy to remember because of the “dollar a day” fee for the gym’s base plan. However, GB3 offers discounted plans which can be found here.