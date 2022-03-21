SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – San Francisco’s old-style BART cars are being replaced by what’s being referred to as the “Fleet of the Future” – which ultimately means the old-style cars will be getting new uses.

A total of eight groups will be getting the old cars, and each had to tell BART what their plans were with the units before the handover was signed off. Those plans include:

Arcade

A BART car will be added to a snack joint in downtown Hayward and turned into a “retro videogame arcade and kids play area,” as well as extra seating for weatherproof dining. Arthur Mac’s Tap & Snack will use the car as part of its vision to move customers “beyond the confines of time and space.”

Beer Garden

A site to celebrate local craft beers is the plan for the car going to the Oakland Coliseum. The team’s management wants to use the interior of the car to commemorate both the Oakland A’s history and the history of the BART system “through memorabilia, historical photographs, old jerseys, [and] autographed bats and balls.”

Firefighter training

Using old transportation to save lives is why Hayward Fire Department wants an old BART car. The department put in the application to train crews and use the car as a prop in rescue simulations and station familiarization. Contra Costa County Fire Protection District also wants its own BART car for crew training as well.

Short-term rental

The plan to turn a BART car into a short-term rental goes beyond simply putting a living area inside it. Designers at Hernandez-Eli Architecture want to “blends the space age-modern esthetics of BART and a cozy cabin” in the Sierra Foothills, according to its application. The plan involves a solar panel roof, water recycling, and passive cooling to create a home that could last over 100 years.

BART estimates that the cost of moving, installing, and filing permits for the transported cars could be between $8,000 and $15,000. As well as revealing their plans for the cars, applicants also had to explain how they plan to transport the vehicles to their new locations.

The vehicles not selected as part of this project will be mostly recycled in Oakland.