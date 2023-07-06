FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Cooler temperatures may be moving into the Central Valley, but many families are looking for the best places to beat the heat and enjoy water activities.

Fresno and the surrounding areas offer a number of options ranging from community pools to waterparks, and even venturing out to the lakes.

The Fresno Parks and Recreation (PARCS) department runs three pools and eight splash pad parks. Pools and splash pads that are run by the city are free for residents to use.

The free community standard pools are located at:

Frank H. Ball Pool, 760 Mayor St.

Mary Ella Brown Pool, 1350 E. Annadale

Mosqueda Pool, 4670 E. Butler

The pools are open from 1:00 to 5:00 p.m. daily and will be open until early September.

Most of the area high schools offer options for residents to swim in their pools ranging from $1.00 up to $5.00 based on the school.

The high school pools offering open swimming to the public include:

Kerman, the high school pool is open from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays. Admission for adults is $2.00 and $1.50 for children. Non-swimmers can enter the facility for $1.00

Selma, the high school open from 12 noon to 4:00 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Admission is $2.00.

These are the public swimming pools open in surrounding cities:

Crandell Swim Complex, 1900 18th Avenue in Kingsburg, open noon to 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. Children under 12 swim for $2.50, adults swim for $3.00, and non-swimmers can enter the facility for $2.00.

Parlier Pool, 1100 East Parlier Avenue, is open from 12 noon to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday $2.00 for children and $3.00 for adults.

Sanger Community Pool, 730 Recreation Avenue, open from 12:30 to 4:00 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. $1.00 to swim in the wading pool, $2.00 for children/$3.00 for adults in the main pool, and $3.00 for children/$4.00 for adults to use the waterslide.

Fresno County is also home to two large water parks: The Island Water Park and Wild Water Adventure Park, which offer plenty of options for families and kids of all ages.

For those wanting to skip the pools and hit the rivers for water fun, Fresno County Sheriff John Zanoni reopened the San Joaquin River on June 16 from Friant Dam to the Merced County line, meaning there are no restrictions for water activities.

However, the Kings River remains closed and there is no timeline for reopening due to strong water flows and hazardous conditions.