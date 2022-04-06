FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Changes to the Fresno Police Department’s “Personal Appearance Standards” policy now allow beards and goatees for the first time.

The new rules, which came into effect in July 2021, allow beards and goatees but only if they include a contiguous mustache and sideburns – and if they are a natural hair color, which means dyed beards are not allowed (interestingly, the policy on head hair does not reference colors).

As well as being of natural color, the guidelines also specify that beards and goatees must be well maintained and be of a professional appearance. They must also be longer than a quarter-inch in length and not extend beyond the top of the Adam’s apple.

The rules state that any attempt to grow facial hair must do so during two consecutive days off (so as not to give the appearance of failing to shave). Ultimately, the decision as to how appropriate the facial hair remains that of Fresno’s chief of police (or someone else designated to do that).

While the beard policy is the only new addition made, the rules contain other surprising allowances. For example, handlebar mustaches are permitted so long as they are “moderate” in length, jewelry is allowed so long as it is in “good taste” and no more than one ring is allowed on one hand.

The rules say earrings are also permitted, but only if worn by female personnel; male personnel are not allowed to wear earrings.

However, the final subsection of the policy does state that exemptions can be made. For example, exemptions to the Fresno Police Department’s policy are permitted for cultural reasons (such as specific hairstyles) or other exemptions protected by law.