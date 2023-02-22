FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno County Assessor-Recorder Paul Dictos released a statement imploring the Fresno County Board of Supervisors to adopt a California bill that removes racial discriminating language from county private agreements.

At the end of 2021, California Assembly Bill 1466 was signed into law and went into effect on July 1, 2022. This bill requires each county recorder’s office to establish a program that proactively identifies, catalogs and redacts any unlawfully discriminatory restrictive covenants (or agreements) in the county’s property records.

In the U.S., residential segregation was enforced and maintained throughout the country, including in Fresno County, through government policies and enforced private agreements. It effectively deprived people of color of achieving home ownership in certain areas.

Cases from Missouri and Michigan were appealed all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1948 in Shelley v. Kraemer, where it was determined in a unanimous decision that the enforcement of racially restrictive covenants in the state court violated the Equal Protection Clause of the Fourteenth Amendment of the Constitution. This says that no State can make or enforce laws that restrict the privilege or immunities of citizens of the U.S.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Despite the decision in 1948, Dictos found that in Fresno County, racially restrictive covenants (RRC) continued to be filed as late as the 1950s. One example, provided by Dictos, shows a deed restriction recorded on a home built in 1952 in Reedley.

“This property is sold on condition it is not resold to or occupied by the following races: Armenian, Mexican, Japanese, Korean, Syrian, Negros, Filipinos or Chinese”

Another example provided comes from a subdivision in Figarden Estates from March 1953.

“That during said period neither said premises nor any part thereof, shall be used in any manner whatsoever or occupied by any Negro, Chinese, Japanese, Hindu, Malayan, or descendants of above-named persons, provided however that such a person may be employed by a resident upon said property as a servant for such resident”

According to Dictos, his office has continued to identify and catalog numerous unlawful RRCs, but his office cannot begin to redact the documents until the Fresno County Board of Supervisors approved his agenda. With the California law being in place since July of last year, Dictos is looking for the board of supervisors to take action.

In a statement, Fresno County officials say nothing is preventing the Assessor-Recorder from performing the redactions and moving ahead with the process.

The office is in fact taking preliminary steps already. It is not a requirement of the program that the County adopt an additional fee. The Assessor-Recorder’s office had to develop a plan and then put the process into place. Fresno County is not behind in this effort–many counties are still working on getting the process into place, while others (e.g. Napa, Alameda and Calaveras) have commenced the process and opted not to charge the additional fee. Sonja Dosti, Fresno County Public Information Officer

The next Fresno County Board of Supervisors meeting is scheduled to take place on February 28.